Megyn Kelly Is Back, And She Just Emerged With A Shocking Plan [VIDEO]

On Monday night, just weeks before she is scheduled to debut on NBC News, Megyn Kelly resurfaced for the Met Gala—one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events.

The gala was attended by major A-list celebrities. Kelly showed up wearing a long, sleek ponytail. She was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, Douglas Brunt.

This is just another sign that Kelly is moving away from her role as a serious journalist and is quickly becoming a reporter who interviews reality television stars. She has already announced an interview with the Kardashian family.

What do you think? Did Kelly make a huge mistake leaving Fox News?