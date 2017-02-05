MEDIA SUPPRESSES Muslim Author Who Reveals The Truth Behind Trump’s Immigration Policy

Every since President Trump issued his immigration ban, liberals have been calling the measure Islamophobic, labeling it a “Muslim ban.” In doing so, they are completely ignoring the fact that some Muslims are actually in support of the measure.

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a Muslim author, recently told Fox & Friends that many in the Muslim community were happy about the law.

“I think a lot of Muslims around the world are afraid. But many of us, especially opposed to radical Islam, are welcoming in,” Ahmed explained. “We don’t want to prohibit refugees here forever. We, as Americans, want to help those in need, but we do think we have to make assessments based on the regions that are identified.”

“Libya, the third front of ISIS. Somalia, beyond failed,” she added. “Its own government cannot travel outside its capital, let alone govern it. Iraq, we’re fighting ISIS, but special exception must be made for Iraqis helping US forces. So we see it as very pragmatic. Muslim minorities that are persecuted badly in Pakistan and other places were thrilled that this draft wording includes penalizing those that commit honor violence or persecution of minorities. A lot of Muslims are subject to that.”

Ahmed also praised Trump’s proposals to build safe zones in Syria.