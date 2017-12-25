Media Outlets Try To Destroy Christmas Movie Classics: “They Brim With White Heterosexuals”

Christmas is under attack from all side by liberals claiming it’s offensive. Everything is offensive now, liberals are even claiming that dreaming of a “white Christmas” no longer means wanting snow, it’s about white people. Now the liberal website Salon went after Hallmark’s selection of Christmas movies for having too many white people

“After watching a few of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas films, the network’s burgeoning red-state appeal comes into focus. As much as these movies offer giddy, predictable escapes from Trumpian chaos, they all depict a fantasy world in which America has been Made Great Again,” writes Salon.

“Real and fictional heartland small towns with names such as Evergreen and Cookie Jar are as thriving as their own small businesses, and even a high school art teacher (played by Trump supporter and the face of Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure) can afford a lavishly renovated Colonial home. They brim with white heterosexuals who exclusively, emphatically, and endlessly bellow “Merry Christmas” to every lumberjack and labradoodle they pass,” writes Salon.

“They’re centered on beauty-pageant heroines and strong-jawed heroes with white-nationalist haircuts,” they wrote. Seriously. ‘white-nationalist haircuts’.

“There are occasional sightings of Christmas sweater–wearing black people, but they exist only to cheer on the dreams of the white leads, and everyone on Trump’s naughty list—Muslims, gay people, feminists—has never crossed the snowcapped green-screen mountains to taint these quaint Christmas villages. “Santa Just Is White” seems to be etched into every Hallmark movie’s town seal,” writes Salon.

Christmas is being assaulted and bastardized by liberals. They are trying to make the meaning racist and offensive, when in reality, Christmas is the most loving and inclusionary holiday we have. Christmas is about giving, and spending time with loved ones, there is no room for hate so I don’t see where liberals are seeing it. I guess it’s just winter though so the snowflakes are out.