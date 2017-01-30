MEDIA BLACKOUT: The List Of Countries On Donald’s ‘Muslim Ban’ Was Approved By Obama

Liberals—and even some Republicans—have gone to extremes to speak out about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. But before we all lose our minds, let’s remember that the list of concerned countries the Trump administration outlines in their controversial order are the same signed into law by the Obama administration.

According to the draft copy of Trump’s order, the countries are based on a bill Obama signed into law in December 2015. The Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act was part of a spending bill, restricting access to the Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens from 38 countries who are visiting the United States for less than 90 days to enter without a visa.

Though it originally received pushback from the ACLU and NIAC Action, the bipartisan bill passed through Congress with very little pushback. After the initial signing, foreigners were denied a visa waiver if they had visited Iran, Syria, Sudan or Iraq in the last five years—or if they held dual citizenship in one of those countries.

Just last year, the Obama administration added Libya, Somali and Yemen to the list of countries visited but allowed dual citizens of those countries who had not traveled there access.

All Trump is trying to do is looking to put a temporary hold on immigration and visitors from those same countries. It’s interesting, then, that liberals are so outraged. They didn’t lose their minds when Obama stopped processing Iraqi visas for six months in 2011 when Al Qaeda operatives used refugee status to get to Kentucky.

