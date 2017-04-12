Medal Of Honor Winner Destroys Susan Rice With One Brutal Statement

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer was recently invited onto Fox & Friends after his tweet about Susan Rice went viral.

“Could someone tell be how @AmbassadorRice still has enough credibility to comment on anything more than the Kardashians after Benghazi,” he tweeted.

In his interview with Fox, Meyer noted that Rice is a liar—and has been through Benghazi. He even called her Obama’s “appointed liar in chief.”

“You have to look, [Rice] was the last administration’s appointed liar in chief. She came out, she lied about Benghazi, and a year ago, she said on MSNBC all the chemical weapons were removed from Syria,” he argued. “Did she know then, just like she knew she lied about Benghazi, that they weren’t removed? I mean, it’s insane.”

“It just shows you the whole [Obama] administration operated under a political prism,” Meyer continued. “Every decision that was made was made off of political agendas and trying to make everybody happy.”

“At the end of the day, to see President Trump go and make that decision and not worry about the nay-sayers, not worrying about winning in the court of public opinion and making a decision that was morally right…it makes you feel like ‘we’re back,’” Meyer concluded.

Watch the full interview below and tell us what you think? Do you agree with Meyer?