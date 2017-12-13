Meat Taxes May Be Charged Soon To Beat Climate Change

It seems inevitable now, but there seems like there is going to be a “sin tax” imposed on meat, which environmentalist argue through the process that it goes through to be ready for consumption, it is harmful to the environment.

The global livestock industry causes 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions and meat consumption is rising around the world, but dangerous climate change cannot be avoided unless this is radically curbed.

Many people and cultures eat a lot of meat which has been linked to health issues later in life, and incurs huge costs. Livestock can also be harmful to society through contamination of water sources.

A new analysis from the investor network Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (Fairr) Initiative argues that meat is therefore now following the same path as tobacco, carbon emissions and sugar towards a sin tax, a levy on harmful products to cut consumption.

Meat taxes have already been discussed in Germany and Denmark, and China’s government has cut its recommended maximum meat consumption by 45% in 2016.

“If policymakers are to cover the true cost of human epidemics like obesity, diabetes and cancer, and livestock epidemics like avian flu, while also tackling the twin challenges of climate change and antibiotic resistance, then a shift from subsidisation to taxation of the meat industry looks inevitable,” said Jeremy Coller, the founder of Fairr and the chief investment officer at the private equity firm Coller Capital. “Far-sighted investors should plan ahead for this day.”

Maria Lettini, director of Fairr, said: “As implementation of the Paris climate agreement progresses we’re highly likely to see government action to reduce the environmental impact of the global livestock sector. On the current pathway we may well see some form of meat tax emerge within five to 10 years.”

Do you feel like paying extra to eat meat? I personally love red meat and eat meat with almost every meal, which is my personal preference, and I really don’t feel like paying more for it.