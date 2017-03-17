McDonalds Makes Outrageous Claim After Sending Disgusting Insult To Trump

Early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump was attacked by the world’s second largest fast food chain. McDonald’s, who has 150,000 Twitter followers, posted a message on their account saying: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a president and we would love to have @BarackOBama back, also you have tiny hands.’

The posting was removed an hour after it went up on the account. The company later used Twitter to address the comment.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised,” the company wrote. “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

McDonald’s did not offer any public apology to President Trump, who has endorsed the company and publicly claims that he enjoys eating there. On June 7, while on the campaign trail, Trumo posted a photo of himself eating a McDonald’s Big Mac and fries on his private plane.

Trump also starred in one of the company’s 2002 commercials, eating a burger in Trump Tower while chatting with Grimace. In the spot, Trump praises Grimace for the company’s new $1 Big & Tasty burger deal.

The tweet was also pinned by the ‘hacker.’ It sat on the top of McDonald’s social media page for quite a while before it was taken down. Followers were quick to comment on McDonald’s explanation of the account, questioning whether they were really hacked or if it was the work of a disgruntled employee.

“McBulls***,” one user Tweeted in response. There were also many GIFs and photos circulating, featuring the Hamburgler.