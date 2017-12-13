McCain’s “Go-Between” Reveals Shocking Informations About Trump Dossier Handoff

The man who claims that he acted a s “go-between” for John McCain last year, to keep him informed about the controversial “dossier” containing salacious allegations about then-candidate Donald Trump is speaking out. He is claiming that he knows details about how ex-British spy Christopher Steele who researched the document helped coordinate its release to the FBI, the media and Capitol Hill.

“My mission was essentially to be a go-between and a messenger, to tell the senator and assistants that such a dossier existed,” Sir Andrew Wood told Fox News in an exclusive interview with senior executive producer Pamela K. Browne.

Fox News spoke to Wood at the 2017 Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada. As Britain’s ambassador to Moscow from 1995-2000, Wood witnessed the end of Russian President Boris Yeltsin and the rise of Vladimir Putin.

Just after the 2016 election, McCain spoke at the same security conference, and Wood claims he was instructed by Steele to reach out to the Senator and inform him about the unverified document.

Wood has claimed multiple times that he has never read the document that was prepared by his long time friend Christopher Steele. It was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In August 2016, “[Steele] came to me to tell me what was in it, and why it … was important,” Wood said. “He made it very clear … yes, it was raw intelligence, but it needed putting into proper context before you could judge it fully.”

Wood said Steele had “already been in contact with the FBI” at the time.

“He said there was corroborating evidence in the United States, from which I assumed he was working with an American company,” Wood said.

It seems like McCain was privy to more information than the public is aware of.