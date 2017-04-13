McCain Stabs Trump In The Back, Blames Him For Syrian Chemical Attack

In a recent appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” McCain showed just how two-faced he really is. Though he shockingly praised President Trump for his actions in Syria, he’s now saying that his rhetoric was “probably” “partially to blame” for Assad’s chemical weapons attack.

“I think it probably was partially to blame,” McCain commented. “And Secretary Tillerson is basically saying the same thing after kind of contradicting himself and then saying the same thing argues vigorously for a plan and a strategy. As I said, again, taking this action, I support and was important. But we have got to have a strategy and a plan to follow through.”

“Just a one-time deal is not going to be productive,” he continued. “And saying we are only going after chemical weapons areas ignores the enormity of the problem. A very small percentage of the people that have been slaughtered in Syria have been slaughtered by chemical weapons.”

“It has been done by barrel bombs and indiscriminate killing and all of the other war crimes that have been committed,” McCain continued.

What do you think of his comments? Is it time for McCain to retire?