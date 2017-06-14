McCain Says American Leadership Was Better Under Obama Than Under Trump

Sen. John McCain was recently quoted saying that American leadership around the globe was stronger under President Barack Obama than it is today. When asked if America’s standing on the global stage was better under the former president than under Trump, McCain replied, “As far as American leadership is concerned, yes.”

McCain also argued that the world isn’t “sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica.”

The so-called Republican senator’s comment didn’t sit well with Trump supporters.

“John McCain has lost his damned mind telling the Guardian Obama was a better leader than Trump,” Bill Mitchell wrote on Twitter. “My God. Really. Arizona? Proud?”

“A bitter, very small man, and certainly not a hero in my book,” another Twitter user added.

Other Twitter users called the politician “senile.”