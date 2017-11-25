McCain Delivers Weak Explanation After Being BUSTED For “Mysterious” Boot Swapping

Well this is weird, but the apparent leg injury that Senator John McCain has suffered, leaving him in a walking boot, has apparently and magically, switched feet.

The Arizona Republican tweeted on Wednesday a photo of himself sitting next to his wife, Cindy McCain, attending their daughter’s wedding at their ranch in Arizona.

Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

McCain has been wearing the boot since suffering from a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon earlier this month. In the last month, McCain has shared multiple picture on his twitter page of him wearing the boot on his right leg, as seen here.

I can't tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017

But his Twitter followers noticed just the other day, that while taking pictures at his daughters wedding, the boot appears to be McCain’s left foot. It was unclear whether the photo McCain shared was mirrored for some reason, but it did prompt a fierce debate and conspiracy theories on social media.

We can tell by the buttons on John McCain's jacket (circled) that neither of these images are reversed, and his walking boot did in fact, switch legs, from his right to his left. Bet that brain tumor is fake, too. #NotAHero pic.twitter.com/56lwi8bQ5H — Meme Chaos (@ExtinctMedia) November 23, 2017

On Thursday, Thanksgiving, McCain tweeted an explanation for the swap, saying that his left leg had been “doing extra work to compensate for the boot” so he had been “giving it a break.” Which makes no sense because to give that foot a break, you would need to be walking on your foot with a torn Achilles, I’m not a doctor, but that doesn’t seem like very sound medical advice.

McCain who is now 81, was also diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, over the summer. McCains medical history is a little shaky and maybe now a little questionable. Nobody in there right minds at the age of 81 is taking a walking boot off their foot that has a torn Achilles, that is asking to re injure yourself, and again, I’m no doctor, but it seems incredibly painful to be walking on a foot with a torn Achilles.