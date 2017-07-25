Maxine Waters Organizes Public Event To ‘Bring Trump Down’, Makes A Disgusting Move Just Before

We didn’t think it was possible, but Rep. Maxine Waters is gearing up to be an even more aggressive opponent of the Trump administration.

At an annual picnic in New Hampshire recently, the California Democrat vowed to “bring down” President Trump and his White House.

"Mr. President we are organizing. And we are organizing to bring you down. And bring your agenda down." – @MaxineWaters #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/DFcp8zg3Uy — Crystal Paradis (@laughtercrystal) July 23, 2017

But she didn’t stop there.

“This man is deplorable, dishonest, a liar, a bully, and I want him impeached,” she reportedly said, according to the tweets of a feminist writer, who provided photographic evidence of her attendance.

Waters comments cannot be verified because she excluded the press from the annual picnic event. Later, she commented that her remarks were just a “joke.”