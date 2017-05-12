Maxine Waters Loses It When She Get’s Caught In Her Own Hypocrisy Live On The Air “Oh No No No No”

Finally, an MSNBC reporter actually did his job when he pointed out the clear hypocrisy of Maxine Waters. In the past few days, Waters has been extremely critical of President Trump’s decision to fire Comey. But it wasn’t long ago what she called Comey ‘incompetent.’ So why would she mad about him being fired?

“You obviously have been very critical of James Comey in the past. You said that he had ‘no credibility,’” the reporter began. “I assume you support the president’s decision then, to fire his FBI director.”

“No, I do not, necessarily support the president’s decision,” Waters responded. “If the president had not gone all over the country praising him about the way he handled Hillary and the emails if the president said he had confidence in him, if the president had not said he was a part of his team then…”

“But, Congresswoman, I understand that in the past he was praising him, but if you said that FBI Director James Comey had no credibility, wouldn’t you support the fact that the president, then candidate Trump, now President Trump, made the decision to get rid of him?” the reporter pressed.

“Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no! No, not necessarily, and let me tell you why. You have an investigation going on where the president is implicated, and this is a serious investigation,” Waters pushed back. “I’ve been trying to get people to focus on this connection with the Kremlin, and with Putin.”

