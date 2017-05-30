Maxine Waters Demands Trump Impeachment Immediately Because Of Collusion

In a recent interview with CNN, Maxine Waters criticized Democrats for being too “hesitant” to call for President Trump’s impeachment. According to Waters, Trump needs to be impeached because of her personal beliefs that he colluded with Russia.

“I don’t know what the reticent is but I know this, that the American public is getting weary of all of these actions without enough being done by the elected officials who they elected to represent them,” Waters said. “I believe that this man has done enough for us to determine that we cannot connect the dots, that we can get the facts that will lead to impeachment.”

“I believe there was collusion,” she added. “I think we have enough information about the meetings, about the lying about those meetings, to help us to understand that something was going on. There was an interaction there. And certainly I believe it was collusion, but if they just do their work and do their job, they will find out it was collusion.”

Waters didn’t stop there. She went on to let Americans know she wants Trump to be impeached now.

“I believe this president should be impeached,” she said. “I don’t care what others say about ‘it’s too soon, we don’t know, we think.’”

That’s when she turned her attention to Jared Kushner.

“I think that they’re letting the American public down by not delving deeper into what is going on with Jared Kushner and this back channeling, about the lies and his failure to disclose he had had these meetings, the same thing with sessions, failure to disclose about the meetings. What more do we need?” she said.