Maxine Waters: ‘Black People Who Hate Trump Are More Patriotic Than Trump Supporters’

This week, California representative Maxine Waters claimed that black Americans who hate President Trump are actually more patriotic than his supporters.

“I oppose this president,” Waters said during a speech. “I do not honor this president. I do not respect this president.”

“African-Americans have struggled and fought historically, many African-Americans have paid a huge price fighting for justice and equality in this country, have died for it. I don’t have to call the names of Martin Luther King and all the others,” she continued. “We have paid a price—we have fought.”

“But guess what? Despite the fact that America has not always been there for us, we’ve always been there for America,” Waters argued. “We have fought in America’s wars. We have suffered discrimination, we have suffered isolation and undermining. But we stand up for America, oftentimes when others who think they are more patriotic, who say they are more patriotic, do not.”

“When we fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is for this society and for this country, we’re fighting for the democracy. We’re fighting for America. We’re saying to those who say they’re patriotic but they’ve turned a blind eye to the destruction that he’s about to cause this country, ‘You’re not nearly as patriotic as we are,’” she concluded.

What do you think of Waters’ ridiculous argument?