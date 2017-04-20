Maxine Water Caught In Blatant Lie On Live TV… Should She Be Forced To Resign Immediately?

In a recent interview, Maxine Waters showed the public just how big of a liar she really is. This year, Waters has made it very clear that she does not like President Trump. She has called for his impeachment multiple times.

“The President is a liar, his actions are contemptible, & I’m going to fight everyday until he’s impeached,” she tweeted earlier this year, followed by a tweet that said, “Get ready for impeachment.”

But her comments didn’t stop there.

“I don’t respect this president. I don’t trust this president,” she said in a rally in Washington DC. “He’s not working in the best interests of the American people…I will fight every day until he is impeached.”

Now, just a couple days after making these comments, she’s denying that any of it ever happened.

“Should we wait to call for impeachment until we have the answers to…some of the questions?” asked MSNBC’s Craig Melvin.

“I have not called for impeachment,” Waters responded. “Here’s what I’ve said. I’ve said that we need the information, we need to connect the dots, we need the facts in order to do the impeachment. And I’m going to work every day to try and help get those facts and to reveal them…to our public until, of course, impeachment has taken place.”

