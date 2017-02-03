Matthew McConaughey Blackballed From Hollywood After Destroying Actors Who Go After Trump

Matthew McConaughey has become one the legendary actors of his time, but after his recent interview about President Trump, he has gained more fame than ever. While sitting down for an interview with ChannelFi about his new film, ‘Gold’, the topic of our nation’s president came up.

“For quite a lot of this film, I sort of thought ‘this is not Trump’s America, but small-time, central, redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,’ as it were,” the interviewer asked McConaughey.

“Stickin’ it to the man, for sure,” McConaughey responded. “I mean, it’s an underdog story. This is the guy that nobody bets on. This is like millions of people, if not billions, who get out of bed every day and don’t have a ticket to the American Dream. That are going to have to hustle their way in the back door, the side door, or come down the chimney, and be an entrepreneur, and make it their own way—by hook or by crook.”

But McConaughey didn’t stop there.

“Every single American actor or artsy type who comes over to London dumps on Trump,” he continued. “You all completely hate him. Do you think it’s time maybe Hollywood and the culture elite in America gave this guy a break? Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years.”

“So anyone, even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done—and that’s another thing, we’ll see what he does compared to what he has said—no matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be,” McConaughey concluded. “Cause he’s our president for the next four years, at least, the President of the United States.”

What do you think? Do you applaud McConaughey for taking a stand?