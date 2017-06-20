Matt Mika’s Family Finally Speaks Out After Congressional Shooting About… This Is Heart Breaking

On Wednesday, a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a group of GOP congressmen as they prepared for a charity baseball game. Five people were critically injured, including Representative Steve Scalise and Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika.

According to a new statement from his family, Matt Mika is showing “positive results” after undergoing additional surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt’s side expect a full recovery,” the statement noted.

Mika’s family praised the care the team at George Washington University Hospital have been able to give him and say they are “grateful beyond words for the heroic actions” of the two officers.

Mika continues to communicate with his family through notes and “especially valued the professionalism of the officers of Capitol police.” He will remain in the intensive care until at least through the weekend. Scalise is still recovering from “substantial damage” he sustained when a bullet pierced his left hip and traveled directly across to the other hip.

“An excellent recovery is a good possibility,” the doctors said of Scalise.