Matt Damon Goes Full Jason Bourne, Demands Mass Gun Confiscation

Even though Matt Damon has made millions off action movies like Jason Bourne, where he happily shoots at bad guys, the actor has made it clear that he doesn’t support the Second Amendment. Recently, Damon used a press conference to call for the United States to confiscate guns like Australia did.

“You guys did it here in one fell swoop [in 1996] and I wish that could happen in my country, but it’s such a personal issue for people that we cannot talk about it sensibly,” Damon said while promoting his movie in Sydney.

“People get so emotional that even when you make a suggestion about not selling AK47s to people on terror watch lists, that’s a non-starter. I don’t know what needs to happen,” Damon continued. “Obviously mass shootings aren’t going to do it. There have been so many of them at this point. Sandy Hook, when those children were murdered, if that didn’t do it, you know, I just don’t know. Maybe we just need to evolve further before we can have that conversation, I don’t know.”

“It’s wonderful what Australia did because you guys haven’t had a mass shooting since you went, ‘No, we’re going to be sensible about this.’ And nobody’s rights have been infringed, you guys are fine,” he added. “I wish we could be sensible like that but I don’t think that’s going to happen in my lifetime.”

What do you think of Damon’s comments? Is he clearly out of touch?