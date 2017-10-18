A Masterpiece Of Humour: Kaepernick’s NFL Grievance Will Make You Pee In Your Pants

As was reported yesterday, Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback for the San Fransisco 49ers, has decided to file a grievance against the NFL because he believes there was collusion amongst the NFL owners that kept him out of the league.

Of course, this is completely untrue, the real reason he doesn’t currently have a job in the NFL is because he’s simply not good enough to warrant the distraction he brings to an NFL locker room. That didn’t stop him from referring to himself as a “top tier quarterback” among other superlatives in a pretty hilarious grievance.

Objection. Asserts facts not in evidence. pic.twitter.com/GI5iQDoIIj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2017

“factual background” is a stretch when you mention “top tier quarterback” underneath.

I cannot believe Kaepernick's legal pleading says he was a "top tier" quarterback. pic.twitter.com/v8TyC4Dkd6 — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) October 16, 2017

I mean come on. pic.twitter.com/MPnaSY5Je2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2017

“Consistently exceptional career performance” is an absolute joke. Kaepernicks second year in the NFL, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl on the back of a very stout defense, the next year they made it back to the playoffs, but every year after (2014, 15, 16) they missed the playoffs, while Kaepernick was the established starting QB. From 2012 to 2015, Kaepernick had a steadily declining QB rating, a metric that measures the efficiency of a quarterback.

So to say Kaepernick has had “consistently exceptional career performance” is not true, and backed up by the success of the team, and Kaepernick’s own personal stats.

Kaepernick is about 5 seconds away from charging the Russians with colluding to depress his QB rating. pic.twitter.com/2wzZLOnoZR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2017

President Trump has not been an “organizing force in the collusion among owners”, there is no evidence that Trump has talked to any NFL owners about Kaepernick’s status in the NFL. The NFL is a totally separate entity that is built on meritocracy, if Kaepernick was good enough to be on one of these thirty-two NFL teams, without detracting from the team due to the negative attention he brings, then he would be on a team.

What Kaepernick needs to understand is that he isn’t worth the trouble for a lot of these billionaire owners who don’t want their fan bases pissed off that they hired somebody who doesn’t stand to respect our country.