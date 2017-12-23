Massachusetts Democrat Candidate Happens To Be A Member Of Terror Linked Muslim Groups

Read these two articles about Massachusetts’, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, the newest Democratic candidate from the state that is linked to terrorist groups, tell us what you think.

By Ryan Mauro

The newest Democratic congressional candidate in Massachusetts, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, is a prominent official of not one but two Islamist groups: Jamaat ul-Fuqra and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Jamaat Ul-Fuqra, which now goes by the name of Muslims of America (MOA), is a jihadi cult that is currently under federal investigation. Amatul-Wadud has long been an advocate for Fuqra and serves as the group’s “general counsel.”

CAIR has been identified by the Justice Department as a Hamas-linked entity of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Nowhere does her campaign website mention her official involvement with Muslims of America/Jamaat ul-Fuqra or the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Her business website does identify her as the “counsel” to the “Islamberg” commune that serves as MOA’s national headquarters. An obvious decision was made to omit that from her biography.

The Massachusetts chapter of CAIR recently chose MOA’s general counsel, Tahirah Amatul Wadud, as a board member. CAIR, a U.S. Muslim Brotherhood entity banned for its own terror links in the UAE, wisely omitted mention of MOA. It described her generically as a “general counsel for a New York Muslim congregation.”

Wadud reportedly posted an article by MOA’s Pakistan-based leader, SheikhMubarak Ali Gilani, on her Facebook claiming the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) is a puppet of the British government and a Jewish conspiracy perpetrated the attacks on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001. The Clarion Project was the first to report on the inflammatory article.

Jamaat ul-Fuqra is led by Gilani. It is best known for a series of terrorist attacks and plots in the 1980s and early 1990s and for setting up “Islamic villages” across the country, including at least two that were shut down by the authorities. These “villages” are known to have been used for guerilla warfare training. Fuqra now goes primarily by the name of Muslims of the Americas (MOA), among other names. The group says it has 22 such “villages” in the U.S.