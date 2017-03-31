Masked Thugs Get Beating Of A Lifetime With A Trump Flag For Attacking Republican Woman [VIDEO]

Given the hostility being thrown their way almost every day since Clinton lost the election, Trump supporters have banded together. You’d better believe they are going to take a stand against violence—especially if you hurt an innocent woman. This past weekend at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Huntington Beach, a masked Never-Trumper pepper-sprayed and punched event organizer Jennifer Sterling.

Trump supporters quickly took action, beating down a group of protesters who came to violently disrupt their event. Unfortunately, a massive brawl erupted, forcing many arrests.

Travis Guenther—whose wife was also pepper-sprayed at the rally—chased down the masked man who assaulted his wife. When he caught up to him, he hit him with a flag that read: “Trump, Make America Great Again.”

“We’re not xenophobic. We’re not racist. We’re just proud Americans,” Guenther told the Los Angeles Times of the incident.

Steele Vaz, 17, was shocked when he saw a masked man pepper-spray and punch Jennifer Sterling, who organized the event.

“They sprayed her. They were punching her,” Vaz told local reporters. “I was here to support [Trump] but I didn’t know it was going to be violent.”

The Huntington Beach rally was just one of 40 pro-Trump events that were scheduled throughout the country on Saturday. Though not all of them ended in violence, many were disrupted by masked protesters who assaulted Trump supporters. Fans of our president are not scared away, however.

“That is even more reason to go,” one woman commented.