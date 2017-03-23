Maryland Judge Who Barred Trump’s Travel Ban Just Got The Worst News Of His Life

Last week, Federal District Judge for the District of Maryland Theodore Chuang halted President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on visitors from six Middle Eastern countries. Now, Chuang’s impartiality is being called into question for his controversial decision.

Chuang reportedly served as deputy general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2014. Many believe he should have recused himself from the case because the DHS, the State Department, and President Trump are defendants.

Title 28, Part I, Chapter 21, Section 455 (a) “Disqualification of justice, judge, or magistrate judge” of the U.S. Code Annotated states: “Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

Legal experts are also questioning another ruling made on the same day by Obama appointee, Federal District Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii.

“Two federal judges, both nominated by President Barack Obama, have issued injunctions against President Donald Trump’s revised executive order temporarily restricting travel from six terrorist safe havens in the Middle East and Africa,” Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, wrote recently.

“These rulings ignore or misinterpret federal immigration law that gives the president the clear authority to act and prior Supreme Court precedents that support the legality of the president’s actions,” he concluded.