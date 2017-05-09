Martha Stewart Caught Doing Something Absolutely Disgusting To A Picture Of Trump… This Is Too Far

Now that convicted criminal Martha Stewart is out of prison, it appears her attention is divided between managing her home goods business and attacking the President.

Recently, Stewart was photographed making a disrespectful gesture to a portrait of our President Donald Trump. The liberal criminal posed for a picture between a giant portrait of her rapper friend Snoop Dogg and President Donald Trump. She is giving Snoop the peace sign while simultaneously giving Trump the middle finger.

“Was taking a pic of Trump and Snoop Dogg at Frieze [Art Fair] and Martha Stewart walks up like this #america,” Newlin Tillotson posted to Twitter.

E! News quickly retweeted the picture, causing it to go viral.

Stewart attempted to save face by posting a different photo giving a peace sign to both portraits. But the damage was already done.