Marshawn Lynch Protests In The Most Ignorant And Disgusting Way He Could Have Done

In perhaps the most crystallized example of uninformed activism, Marshawn Lynch actually protested police brutality by standing for the Mexican national anthem and sitting for The Star Spangled Banner.

He must not be very knowledgable about Mexican police and their practices.

This last week in the NFL, the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders played a game in Mexico City for the fans down there, and Marshawn Lynch, running back for the Oakland Raiders not only sat for the American national anthem, but he also stood and clapped for the Mexican anthem.

Maybe Lynch isn’t aware, but when you support the Mexican national anthem, you support the police brutality that occurs in their country, which is far worse than here.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s party, Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is best known for setting up the “Federal Security Directorate,” a modern day Gestapo, which is meant to suppress revolutionaries and radicals. Instead, this force was used against the Mexican people. Later iterations of the group, called “white guards,” were found to have detained, tortured, and executed hundreds of “students, laborers, peasant farmers or teachers,” The New York Times reports.

One story we have heard details a woman, her husband and their 1 year old baby being stung up and tortured with electrical shocks. Yes, the Mexican government used disgusting torture methods against a 1 year old child.

Mexicans still refer to the victims of this group as “los desaparecidos,” or “the disappeared.” Is this a better alternative for our police forces here in America? Should we have a modern day gestapo? American’s don’t understand how lucky they are sometimes, we have one of the best police forces in the world, yes they make mistakes from time to time, but do we really want to trade our system with Mexicos? Where the civilians are subject to the will of a paramilitary force?