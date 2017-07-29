Mark Zuckerberg’s Organization Could Bring 30 Million Illegal Aliens To Our Country

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization is throwing its support behind a bipartisan plan that could legalize 12-30 million illegal immigrants living in the United States.

FWD.us is a pro-amnesty, pro-foreign labor organization found by Silicon Valley elites, including Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. It is backing the resurrection of the DREAM Act in the House and Senate.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen have now introduced their own version of the amnesty plan, mirroring proposals introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin.

“We applaud Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard for introducing legislation to allow Dreamers who are already contributing to their communities to continue to live and work in the US. This bill builds on the important progress made by the Senate’s bipartisan Dream Act, which was introduced in the Senate last week, and the RAC Act,” President Todd Schulte said.

Zuckerberg’s group also claimed that President Donald Trump would either need to pass the DREAM Act or continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), stating “otherwise the result is that nearly 800,000 young people would lose their jobs immediately and be subject to deportation.”

This is not the first time Silicon Valley tech elites have worked in favor of mass immigration. Every year, major tech firms import tens of thousands of guest workers through H-1B to take American jobs.