Mark Wahlberg Blackballed By Hollywood For Saying This About Trump [VIDEO]

In a recent interview, actor Mark Wahlberg spoke out against celebrities publicly engaging in politics.

“Look, I’ve never gone out and talked about politics. I’m an actor. Both Republicans and Democrats buy movie tickets,” Wahlberg told Yahoo Finance at the Manhattan opening of Wahlburgers, his family’s burger chain.

Wahlberg went on to note that people are entitled to their opinions, but celebrities should not be using their platforms to push their own political agendas. He also alluded to the fact that Donald Trump was not his first choice for president, but that doesn’t matter.

“I had a strong opinion and I didn’t choose to voice it out in the public, but now that somebody is in office, let’s just all come together and rally around him and make sure he has the best chance to succeed,” Wahlberg said, adding that his love for the country outweighs any disagreements he has with the president.

“For better or for worse, this is our country,” he told Yahoo Finance. “At least for the next 3 ½ years, he’s going to be making a lot of decisions. So let’s go out there and try to make positive change.”

This is not the first time Wahlberg spoke out against actors getting political.

“A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble,” he said back in November. “They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family.”