Mark Wahlberg Blackballed From Hollywood After Say THIS About Trump

Mark Wahlberg has come a long way from his Funky Bunch days. The successful actor has an important message for anti-Trump celebrities.

While being interviewed for Task & Purpose for his new movie “Patriots Day,” Wahlberg went after celebrities who “lined up to denounce Donald Trump is the months and weeks leading up to Election Day.”

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t,” he told the magazine. “You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyways. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills.”

“A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble,” Wahlberg continued. “They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family. Me, I’m very aware of the real world. I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

Wahlberg’s point is well taken. What makes Hollywood liberals qualified to speak on politics? They should have respect for the President of the United States.

Do you agree?