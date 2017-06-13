Mark Levin Rips Into Jake Tapper For What He Did On Live TV “JAKE YOU ARE EVIL”

Mainstream news networks like CNN responded to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week in a disturbingly partisan way. In a recent segment, Conservative Host Mark Levin criticized CNN for their biased reporting on the event.

“You can see how CNN has changed its coverage. CNN is at war with Trump. CNN is violating – CNN is destroying the First Amendment and freedom of the press. And when Jake Tapper says, ‘How dare the President call us evil?’ Jake, you’re evil. You’re unconscionable. All of you – because you know exactly what you’re doing. You don’t care,” Levin said.

“I think you get more truthful reporting on Russia TV, which I have never watched in my life than you get on CNN,” he continued.

“How do I know? Because you don’t get truthful reporting on CNN. And you know what you’re getting on Russia TV. They call themselves ‘Russia TV.’ ‘Oh – must be about Russia or something, Russia TV.’ CNN pretends to be something it’s not – an objective news organization,” he explained.

“It’s not an objective news organization. They got one clown after another, one fool after another, one Democratic appointee after another,” Levin concluded.

Do you agree with Levin?