Marine Puts Elizabeth Warren In Her Place For Questioning ISIS Attack

In the past few weeks, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been dumbfounded that our President would actually take a stand against ISIS. After President Trump facilitated the decision to bomb ISIS with MOAB, she expressed what appeared to be orchestrated confusion.

“You know, I want to hear more from the generals out in the field about why they thought this was the right bomb and this was the right moment,” she argued. “As is the case with every part of Trump’s foreign policy, we’re all trying to understand, what is the strategy? What is our overall purpose here? And so far, we’re just not hearing it.”

“Do you think this was a warning to North Korea?” one reporter asked Warren.

“You know, if we can’t figure out what it means, it’s sort of hard to make that message,” Warren commented.

Fortunately, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan was ready to put Warren in her place, explaining exactly why it was the right time to drop the bomb. The Afghan Defense Ministry also reminded the public that “no civilian has been hurt and only the base, which Daesh used to launch attacks in other parts of the province, was destroyed.”

One retired marine, Jessie Jane Duff, had the perfect response for Warren, tweeting: “Senator Warren: What is the strategy to bomb ISIS? Marine: To kill the bastards Senator,”

“Oh Lizzy, you really are slow if you have to ask ‘What Is the Strategy?’ over a military operation against ISIS,” Duff continued.

What do you think? Have you had enough of Warren? Is it time for her to get with the time or retire?