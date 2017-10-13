Marine With PTSD Stands At The Edge Of Busy Highway Bridge, Surprises Everyone With What He Does Next

Seeing somebody standing at the edge of a busy highway bridge is a scary sight. Most people who saw somebody standing there would be concerned they would potentially jump. It’s human nature to be worried for that person, as we all have seen and heard many many times before, very similar situations where that person did attempt to hurt themselves. That was not the case on this bridge in Huston Texas however.

The man on the bridge was marine veteran Mark Perez. Perez suffers from PTSD, a very real and life altering illness that is very difficult to cope with for thousands of military members. National statistics show that 20 veterans with PTSD take their lives every single day. in 2014, 7,400 veterans committed suicide. The worst part, is that of that number, the vast majority did not seek help.

Mark Perez, a PTSD victim and survivor, wanted to raise awareness about the illness to help save lives. He succeeded in making a very bold statement. Perez stood on that bridge for a full 24 hours in full uniform, while holding an American flag. Perez fasted the entire time on the bridge, not eating anything, only drinking water to stay hydrated.

Perez’s end goal is to raise money to open a facility where veterans can go and help for their PTSD. “I’m not proud to say it, but I’ve had several suicide attempts in my time. And I’m trying to do what it takes so no one gets to that point personally,” he said.

“We want to test trial the program,” he explained. “It’s a 90-day program boot camp for entrepreneurs where we are going to house them, teach them, and launch them into the real world.”

Everybody should take a moment to thank Perez for bringing PTSD, a rarely thought about illness to the forefront of our minds. If you know anybody suffering from PTSD, encourage them to seek professional help.