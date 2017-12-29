Marie Harf Claims ISIS Was Defeated Mainly Because Of Obama’s Strategy

Fox had former Obama State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf, on to their program “the Five” on Wednesday to talk about Isis’ dwindling numbers, and how the “strategy” that led ISIS’s defeat was “laid out during the Obama administration by military commanders.”

She added, “President Trump has loosened the rules of engagement. He has allowed the military to use more bombs for example and so I think that has helped. But for me, the bigger question is what is the strategy going forward? There are tens of thousands of ISIS fighters who once they lose this territory in Syria and Iraq are going to go back to Europe they are going to go online they are going to radicalize people like we have seen try to commit terrorist attacks here in the U.S. So in terms of the fight against ISIS this is a good step, but the fight is going to continue in a different and almost more dangerous way.”

One thing we certainly agree on, is the fact that Trump lowered the rules of engagements, and took the chains off the military and allowed them to actually preform their jobs. One thing we disagree on, is that Obama laid this strategic framework that is succeeding.

Obama’s way of dealing with Isis was using drone strikes against an important target every once and a while. Trump has taken the fight to Isis and blown them out of the water with world class intelligence and weaponry.

I will say that Harf has a very good point on what happens to these fighters after Isis is defeated, they will try to return to Europe and other developed countries, and stir up terrorist activity when they get there. The mass migration of these Isis fighters into the European Union needs to be closely monitored and stopped.