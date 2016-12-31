Marco Rubio And Ted Cruz Ban Together To Relieve Kerry Of His Power

In his last few weeks of presidency Barack Obama has angered a lot of people with his anti-Israel agenda. The U.N. Secretary of State John Kerry made matters worse by claiming that Israel can either be Jewish or it can be Democratic, but it can’t be both. Now, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz are both are both standing up against his actions.

“Secretary Kerry today once again decided to cater to the demands of freedom’s enemies and devote an entire speech to disparaging a country that is one of our closest allies,” Rubio commented. “This administration’s shameful undermining of our moral standing in the world should be a warning to administrations for decades to come about the consequences of American abandoning our values.”

Rubio continued to outline how things will be different in Trump’s administration.

“I will also work to ensure that if the United Nations wants to continue to promote anti-Semitism and anti-Israel views, it will do so without U.S. taxpayer funding,” he added.

Ted Cruz also spoke out against Obama’s actions.

“All Americans who understand the value of the U.S.-Israel alliance must immediately and unequivocally reject their false and dangerous narrative, and reassert our fundamental commitment to Israel’s security,” said Cruz.

“Thankfully, Congress and the incoming administration can and I hope will take decisive action to intercept the administration’s final and desperate Hail Mary, and that should begin with eliminating U.S. funding to the U.N., unless and until this disgraceful resolution is reversed,” he concluded.