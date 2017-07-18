Maniacal University Student Group Wants All Republicans To Be Beheaded, Watch What Happens Next

You have to be pretty twisted to call for someone to be “guillotined.” But that’s exactly what a group of Young Democratic socialists at the University of Georgia decided to do on Twitter.

According to reports, Charlie Kirk posted a story on Twitter about a professor who called for House Republicans to be “lined up and shot.” The Young Democratic Socialists retweeted the story, calling it “outrageous.”

The official student group claims to organize “youth to run effective campaigns that result in tangible social and political victories that develop leaders for the socialist movement.”

“We want to build a community of friendship and support for passionate and conscientious students,” the organization’s constitution declares.

They don’t seem to understand that their level of hostility is simply not acceptable. Eventually, it’s going to motivate the wrong person to take devastating action.