Man Shouts “CNN Is Fake News” During Anderson Cooper’s Live TV Segment… Watch What Happens Next!

CNN is well known for publishing what Trump coined as “fake news” spanning all the way back to when Trump was first elected, and accused of being involved with prostitutes in Moscow by CNN. The public has little to no respect left for them as a media organization, as evidenced by this video where a pedestrian walking by the CNN set decides to step into the lime light for a moment to call attention to the fact that CNN is fake news, priceless.

The incident happens as Cooper was asking, “How likely is it that there could be a video, kind of a martyrdom video so-called, which is what we saw in, I think when the Charlie Hebdo attacks, if memory serves me, there were some, and some of the attacks in Europe that we’ve seen…”

Which is when the man’s hilarious outburst takes place. This video is very representative of how people feel about mainstream media now, and CNN in particular. Political news on TV has become political tabloid news. They no longer report on tax or policy reform, they now talk about rumors, verified or unverified, they’ll talk about it, because whether people love it or hate it, they watch.

On a lighter note, how was this man even able to just walk up onto a set and in front of the camera? Especially in 2017, you have no idea what a random person’s intentions are, you would think there would be some barrier to walking in front of the camera. does CNN not have anybody on site making sure things go as planned? Had I known it was that easy to get on TV, I would have just jumped in front of the camera years ago.