Man At Airport Jumps On Woman During Shooting, Utters 4 Unbelievable Words

In a remarkable display of heroism, a New York man who found himself in the middle of the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday stepped in to protect a woman from gunfire.

Tony Bartosiewicz, 70, just happened to be standing near Annika Dean, a Florida school teacher, when the shooting began. Dean, who said the gunman closed in on her, instinctively got on the ground for cover. That’s when Bartosiewicz covered her for protection.

“He basically climbed on top of me and whispered, ‘I will protect you,’” Dean said, according to the Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I knew he might be a victim, but I also knew I would survive.”

The 42-year-old mother of two was waiting for her luggage when she heard the shots.

“There was no way I could have escaped,” she recalled. “I would have been right in his path if I had tried to evacuate through the doors.”

Dean said that after the police arrived and it was clear the gunman was detained, she and Bartosiewicz were both unharmed.

“I thanked him throughout the day and told him he was a hero,” Dean concluded.

What do you think? Do you applaud this man’s bravery and selflessness?