Malia Obama Takes On Trump… This Is Not Going To End Well

For months, former President Barack Obama refused to comment on who his daughter Malia voted for in her first election. He did claim that both his daughters were ‘disappointed’ by Donald Trump’s victory, however. Now, reports indicate that Malia has just joined a rally protesting plans to revive the Dakota Access pipeline project.

The 18-year-old was one of approximately 100 people who gathered at the Sundance Film Festival to protest Donald Trump’s transport system. The group held signs reading, ‘Exist. Resist. Rise.’ And ‘Impeach corporate control.’

The first sign was meant to express solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and the second was to protest displeasure with the festival for allowing chase Bank to be a sponsor even though they are invested in the pipeline.

Malia was also present at a private event with Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault, a man who one month ago applauded her father for putting a halt to the project.

“It was amazing to see Malia,” actress Shailene Woodley, who was also present, told reporters. “Also, to witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

On Monday, someone managed to snap a picture of the former first daughter, who was spotted shopping at the Sundance Film Festival’s official store.

What do you think of Malia’s participation in the protest?