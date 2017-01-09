Malia Crosses The Line… Instantly Gets Put In Her Place

When Donald Trump officially becomes our new President on January 20 th it will change the lives of his children forever. We’ve already seen how his victory over Hillary Clinton has had an impact on the entire family and that will only grow over the next four years.

Perhaps the largest impact has been on Tiffany, Trump’s 21-year-old daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples. Tiffany has been kept hidden from the public for most of her life. After her parents divorced, she moved to California with her mother and remained there through high school. Now that she is gearing up to be one of our country’s first daughters, America is drawing comparisons between her and Malia Obama.

There is no doubt that Tiffany’s upbringing has given her a sense of humility that Malia, who grew up in privilege, will never have. While Malia was traveling the world at the expense of American taxpayers, Tiffany was kept sheltered from her father’s elite world. She was essentially treated like a regular kid being raised by a single mother.

While Malia spent her later teenager years with a Hollywood internship and using her father’s connections, Tiffany was focusing on her studies. Malia has been spotted out partying at festivals and smoking weed—while Tiffany has been wrapping up her studies at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. She regular posts pictures of herself pulling all-nighters in the library.

What do you think? Will Tiffany be a better role model for young girls than Malia ever was?