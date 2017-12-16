Major US City Grants “Undocumented” People With New ID That Acts The Same As Official ID
by ago0
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has officially unveiled a new ID program he says is designed to welcome the “undocumented” community and people “on the sidelines” into the city, furthering the evidence that Chicago is turning into a giant sanctuary city under Emanuel.
If you want somebody who’s undocumented to feel comfortable to be able to drive their child to school and all the benefits, they have to be part of the city,” Emanuel said. Yeah that is the opposite of how we want illegal immigrants to feel, comfortable in our country.
The name “municipal ID” was initially floated for the program, but Emanuel revealed that Chicago’s city IDs would actually be called “City Keys.”
“Is this going to be a way for people get fake identification? I think there’s a strong chance for that happening,” Chicago Alderman Nick Sposato told Fox News this past summer.
Chicago’s city clerk, Anna Valencia, says that there will be a strong four-point application process that a person must navigate in order to get an ID, and that the cards come with hidden security features. The city says it is preparing to release the types of documentation it will accept from an applicant to prove identity.
“I can’t go into all the details of what is the security features because we want to keep that private so no one duplicates these, but we feel very confident in our security features for the card,” Valencia said.
Emanuel is trying to give illegal immigrants citizenship overtime basically, starting with these ridiculous “city keys.”