Major US City Grants “Undocumented” People With New ID That Acts The Same As Official ID

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has officially unveiled a new ID program he says is designed to welcome the “undocumented” community and people “on the sidelines” into the city, furthering the evidence that Chicago is turning into a giant sanctuary city under Emanuel.

If you want somebody who’s undocumented to feel comfortable to be able to drive their child to school and all the benefits, they have to be part of the city,” Emanuel said. Yeah that is the opposite of how we want illegal immigrants to feel, comfortable in our country.

The name “municipal ID” was initially floated for the program, but Emanuel revealed that Chicago’s city IDs would actually be called “City Keys.”

Emanuel argues that these city keys will function much the same as a drivers license. “When somebody says, ‘Can I see your driver’s license?’ — what that unlocks and what that smooths out and all the speed bumps that literally get eliminated because you have a driver’s license,” Emanuel said.

Critics of the program say it might be a way for undocumented workers or people illegally in the U.S. to obtain a valid ID.