Major Restaurant Chain Does Something Sickening To Donald Trump… It’s Time To Boycott

On Thursday morning, McDonald’s—the second largest fast food chain in the world—sparked outrage by posting a disturbing tweet in which they called President Donald Trump “disgusting.”

“@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the company tweeted.

Not surprisingly, the comment quickly went viral. Even though the tweet was deleted within the hour, screenshots of it still exist and continue to spread like wildfire.

A short while after deleting the tweet, McDonald’s released a statement claiming that their account had been hacked.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised,” spokeswoman Becca Hary commented. “We deleted the tweet, secured our account, and are now investigating this.”

The fast food chain made no apology to the president. Many Americans aren’t buying the ‘hack’ and suspect the tweet came from a rebellious employee.

What do you think? Does McDonald’s owe Trump a major apology?