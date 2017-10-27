Major Discomfort: Police Revealing Arrested Transgender’s Wrong Sex Could Have Massive Reprisals Now

In an altercation involving two transgender people assaulting a 60 year old woman, U.K. police have refused to release the genders of the suspects in case they get it wrong.

Apparently concerned about the political backlash, Scotland yard described it as a “grey area”.

“We have to be very careful,” she said. “We are not going to commit ourselves to something because I’m afraid it’s not black and white.”

One of the suspects apparently punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, kicked her several times, and broke her camera. He is described as being “white, around 5ft 7ins and of slim build with brown chin-length hair with blonde ends.”

The other suspect was described as having short blonde hair, wearing a black, grey and white hooded camouflage jacket.

A third suspect is a confirmed man, around 6ft tall with brown shoulder-length hair worn in a pony tail.

The police spokeswoman said the suspects “may possibly be transgender individuals”.

The event, hosted by a panel of Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs), took place last month at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park ahead of a gender recognition talk. It was at this even that Maria MacLachlan, a self-described “gender critical feminist”, was knocked to the ground.

A Times journalist who was at the event wrote: “Trans activists and feminists were chanting and taunting each other.

“Maria was taking photographs when an opponent grappled with her, snatched her camera and smashed it on the ground.

“Then a tall, male-bodied, hooded figure wearing makeup rushed over, hit her several times and as police arrived, ran away. I asked a young activist if she was OK with men smacking women: ‘It’s not a guy, you’re a piece of s— and I’m happy they hit her,’ came the reply.”