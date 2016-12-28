Major Democrat Risks His Entire Career For Unloading On Obama In This Unbelievable Way

According to recent reports, a famous lawyer and liberal icon has just gone after President Obama for refusing to stand by Israel. Alan Dershowitz is very clear in his position: Obama should have used veto power in the most recent United Nations resolution.

“What he did was so nasty. He pulled a bait-and-switch,” Dershowitz told Fox News. “He said to the American public: This is all about the settlements deep in the West Bank. And yet he allowed his representative to the U.N. abstain, which is really for, a resolution that says Jews can’t pray at the Western Wall, Jewish students can’t go to Hebrew University, Jewish and Arab patients can’t go to Hadassah hospital, Jews can’t live in the Jewish Quarter, where they’ve lived for thousands of years, and he’s going to say, ‘Whoops, I didn’t mean that.’ Well, read the resolution! You’re a lawyer!”

Dershowitz in not the only one outraged about Obama’s decision on Friday to allow his ambassador to abstain from voting on a resolution that clearly demands Israel immediately cease all settlement activities in the Palestinian terrorist, which includes East Jerusalem.

The resolution also calls for borders to be restricted back to what they were in 1967, when the Israelis were continuously attacked by their Arab Muslim. Conservatives are concerned this resolution strips our allies of bargaining power in future negotiations.

Dershowitz claims he met with Obama about the issue and was assured by Obama we would have our ally’s back.

“I didn’t realize what he meant is that he would have their back to stab them,” Dershowitz commented, arguing that Obama has officially become one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever.