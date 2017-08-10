Major Arrest Hits Democrats… It Involves Illegal Immigrants

This week, President Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud have finally been proven true. The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that six people were arrested in Boston, Massachusetts for buying and selling false identification documents used to obtain fraudulent voter registration.

The Department of Justice reportedly found that four state workers in at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles had teamed up with two other individuals to sell the documents to illegal immigrants so that they could vote in the election. The scheme involved stolen Puerto Rican Social Security cards and birth certificates. Immigrants were taking the documents to RMV clerks to obtain the drivers’ licenses and ID cards required to vote.

“The scheme involved several steps,” the DOJ stated. “First, it is alleged that Flako, the document dealer, sold a Puerto Rican birth certificate and U.S. Social Security card to Brea, the document vendor, for approximately $900. Brea, in turn, sold the stolen identities for over $2,000 to clients seeking legitimate identities in Massachusetts. These clients included illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges.”

“After Flako sold Brea the false identification papers, Brea typically used the counterfeit documents and false identities and addresses to fraudulently register the clients to vote in the City of Boston,” the DOJ continued. “Then, Brea and the client brought the stolen identities to the Haymarket RMV, where Medina, Gracia, Jordan, and/or Brimage would accept cash to illegally issue authentic RMV documents, including Massachusetts licenses and ID cards. The clerks also accepted cash to use the RMV’s system to run queries, including Social Security number audits, to confirm that the identities the clients were stealing actually belonged to verifiable individuals.”

Now, each of the defendants is facing charges of aggravated identity theft. It’s likely more people will be arrested as well, as the investigation is ongoing.