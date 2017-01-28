MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Melania Trump Puts Her Foot Down… She’s Finally Had Enough

First Lady Melania Trump has remained silent in the face of the many insults hurled at her and her family recently. That is about to change, according to White House insiders who say that the first lady is close to finalizing her team to manage these attacks.

Most of these defamatory comments have been coming from comedians, who seem to be taking random shots at the First Lady and her son, Barron. Chelsea Handler is one of the offenders who said in an interview with Variety that she wouldn’t interview Melania Trump because “She can barely speak English.” She followed that up with this insulting tweet: