Madonna just crossed the line… you can not say this about a president.

Secret service are on high alert today following the comment made by Madonna that she had “considered blowing up the White House” at the Women’s March.

A spokesman for the Secret Service told The Gateway Pundit the agency is aware of the comments made by the aging pop star at the liberal women’s protest against President Donald Trump held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Madonna disgustingly proclaimed that she ‘thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.’ The spokesman said an investigation would be opened but that the decision to prosecute rests with the U.S. Attorney’s office.