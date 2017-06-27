Mad Dog Turns Up The Heat On ISIS ‘We’re Going To Kill Them All’

Secretary of Defense Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis has been transparent in his intentions to wipe out every ISIS terrorist—a proposition that some liberals in this country seem to find “offensive.”

“We’re not the perfect guys, but we are the good guys,” Mattis recently said. “And so we’re doing what we can.”

“Manchester’s tragic loss underscores the purpose of your years of study and training and this elite school…We must never permit murderers to define our time or warp our sense of normal. This is not normal,” he told the graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“We have already shifted from attrition tactics, where we shove them from one position to another in Iraq and Syria, to annihilation tactics where we surround them. Our intention is that the foreign fighters do not survive the fight to return home to North Africa, to Europe, to America, to Asia, to Africa. We’re not going to allow them to do so. We’re going to stop them there and take apart the caliphate,” he continued.

It appears the Washington Post was particularly offended by Mattis’ plan. In a recent article, the Post wrote that a military policy run solely by the Pentagon creates confusion.”

The reality is that mainstream media is threatened by Mattis’ strategy because it shows just how slow to action the ‘beloved’ Obama administration really was.