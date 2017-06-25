Mad Dog Mattis Abandons Obama’s ISIS Plans, Orders Top Generals To Start ‘Annihilating The Enemy’

General Mattis has just ordered America’s top military Generals to ditch Obama’s strategy for ISIS, tasking our military with actually killing members of the terrorist organization.

In an interview with Breaking Defense, Gen. Joe Dunford noted that Mattis is abandoning the Obama strategy of simply “pushing” ISIS around, ordering his commanders to “annihilate” the enemy.

“Is the United States’ ‘annihilation’ battle plan in Iraq and Syria that you’ve spoken of also designed to contain the foreign fighter threat?” Dunford was asked.

“Yes. When Secretary Mattis looked at our anti-ISIS campaign, he concluded that in some instances we were essentially just pushing the enemy from one location to another,” Dunford responded. “He asked me and the military chain-of-command to make a conscious effort not to allow ISIS fighters to just flee from one location to another, but rather to deliberately seek to ‘annihilate’ the enemy. That was the commander’s intent, and our commanders on the ground have tried to meet that goal of annihilating the enemy in order to mitigate the risk of these terrorists showing up someplace else.”

This is the first acknowledgment from the Mattis chain of command that the strategy for ISIS is changing. Defense Secretary Mattis has credited the changes ordered by President Trump for increasing the pressure on ISIS.

“He directed a tactical shift from shoving ISIS out of safe locations in an attrition fight to surrounding the enemy in their strongholds so we can annihilate ISIS,” Mattis said Friday during a Pentagon briefing on the counter-ISIS campaign.

