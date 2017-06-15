Mad Dog Issues Chilling Message To All Americans – Please Share This

Tensions have been escalating between the United States and North Korea over the past few months. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis brought things to a new level when he warned the public the threat from North Korea to our national security is now “most urgent.”

“The regime’s nuclear weapons program is a clear and present danger to all, and the regime’s provocative actions, manifestly illegal under international law, have not abated despite United Nations’ censure and sanctions,” Mattis said in a statement to the House Armed Services Committee.

“The most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security is North Korea,” the statement added. “North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope.”

The announcement comes after the U.N. Security Council expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea as the Communist nation continued to test nuclear missiles. Previously, Mattis had warned what would happen if we went to war with the nation.

“It would be a war like nothing we have seen since 1953 and we would have to deal with it with whatever level of force was necessary,” Mattis said. “It would be a very, very serious war.”

