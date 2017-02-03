Louie Gohmert Slams George Soros For Doing Something Completely Sickening To Trump’s Scotus Pick

In a recent interview with Breitbart, Rep. Louie Gohmert commented that Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS is precisely the reason he got behind the president. He went on to discuss the propaganda that is being funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.

“Last night, I came by the Supreme court about 9:15, and they already had a massive demonstration out there, signs; they were ready to go,” Gohmert commented. “They had their magic markers. They were ready to put whoever’s name had been cited by Trump as being terrible.”

“They were ready to condemn anybody, no matter who had been picked,” Gohmert continued. “If Trump had named the most left-wing person in the country, they were out there ready to condemn. This is fake news. This is people who are just out there to create the appearance of obstruction.”

“You know, Patrick Poole, remember back in one of the demonstrations on the Mall, caught one of the guys: ‘Hey, how much are you getting paid?’ He said, ‘$15 an hour. I thought everybody was getting that.’ They’re getting paid,” Gohmert explained. “The Soros money gets spread around. And actually, unfortunately, sometimes it’s our own government money that’s funding some of the obstructionism. But we have got to see this country through this and get Gorsuch confirmed so that this country will go on and still have a chance to survive, with our freedom intact.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Gohmert? Is this a powerful example of the corruption we’re seeing today?