SHE LOSES IT: Joy Reid Can’t Control Her Delight After Al Franken’s Lame Excuse [LOOK]

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

More people flock to the defense of the Democratic Senator from Minnesota, Al Franken, this time, it’s Joy Reid, are you surprised? It’s as if because Franken immediately showed remorse for his actions and didn’t deny anything, nothing happened, and people across America and specifically in the media, are willing to give him a break on this one. If the sexual past of other prominent members of the government are being brought into question, why isn’t it fair for Franken to face the same public shaming everyone else who has been accused has received?

 

 

This is in response to Al Franken apologizing and taking full responsibility for a picture coming to light featuring Franken inappropriately touching a sleeping woman. It’s not enough to claim to take full responsibility, you need to face consequences for your actions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts