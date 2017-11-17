SHE LOSES IT: Joy Reid Can’t Control Her Delight After Al Franken’s Lame Excuse [LOOK]

More people flock to the defense of the Democratic Senator from Minnesota, Al Franken, this time, it’s Joy Reid, are you surprised? It’s as if because Franken immediately showed remorse for his actions and didn’t deny anything, nothing happened, and people across America and specifically in the media, are willing to give him a break on this one. If the sexual past of other prominent members of the government are being brought into question, why isn’t it fair for Franken to face the same public shaming everyone else who has been accused has received?

This is, I have to say, a welcome and very different response to these kinds of allegations. Men rethinking what they have for so long presumed they could get away with is a start. https://t.co/obiCgB28bb — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 16, 2017

This is in response to Al Franken apologizing and taking full responsibility for a picture coming to light featuring Franken inappropriately touching a sleeping woman. It’s not enough to claim to take full responsibility, you need to face consequences for your actions.

You're either a man who knows it's wrong to put your unwanted tongue in a wmn's mouth & grope her. OR you're a morally bankrupt pig like Al. — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) November 16, 2017

The acknowledgement that he himself is disgusted by his own previous actions and actively asking for an ethics investigation shows that men can learn and become woke to women's issues. — Vivid Resistance! (@VividConfusion) November 16, 2017

And if Al has to go, they ALL have to go, every single one of them who have behaved inappropriately. Trump, Moore, and any other louse still crawling around in DC. — Elizabeth (@Cheesymice) November 16, 2017

If it’s one time. He is wrong and has apologized. If it’s many times and people start coming out. Then we may have a problem — Tony (@heynyc) November 16, 2017

This is what women need to hear. It doesn't excuse the behavior, but it is a start. Too many men immediately deny and try to cast the woman in a bad light while painting themselves as victims. Real men step up and admit their mistakes, then try to atone for them. — Lynn (@L52plus1) November 16, 2017

This is exactly what needed 2B done though. If you step up, and face the allegations head on, then it throws water on the GOP fire and if he's guilty, then he needs to give up his seat. If he's not then then we move on. But we're not playing charades like in Moore or Trumps case — WTFGOP? #Impeach45 (@DogginTrump) November 16, 2017